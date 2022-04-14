Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Down 0.4%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 667,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 983,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period.

