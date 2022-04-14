Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) Stock Price Down 3%

Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $27.92. 471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08.

