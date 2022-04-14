GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

GNNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $336.50.

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.42. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.56. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $118.58 and a fifty-two week high of $286.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.4678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

