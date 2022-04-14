GoByte Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $91,643.64 and approximately $22.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 1,055% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.