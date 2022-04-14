Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.34

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 41739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

GOGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Gogo alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after buying an additional 234,276 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,974 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,214,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,497,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 182,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.