Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIIXU. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 228.2% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 284,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 197,510 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of GIIXU stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VIII has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

