Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the March 15th total of 905,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:REGRF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 62,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,421. Graph Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Graph Blockchain (Get Rating)
