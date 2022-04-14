Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the March 15th total of 905,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:REGRF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 62,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,421. Graph Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Graph Blockchain Inc engages in the development and implementation of private blockchain database management solutions. The company was formerly known as Reg Technologies Inc Graph Blockchain Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

