Graviocoin (GIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $781.00

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and $781.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00269238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014401 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

