Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,224,200 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 3,126,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWLLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Great Wall Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Great Wall Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GWLLF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $5.02.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

