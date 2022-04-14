Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Lowered to $18.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.38.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $452.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.40 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

