Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Green Brick Partners traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 6191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 72.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $974.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $452.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.40 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.