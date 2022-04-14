Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Grin has a market cap of $15.79 million and $1.47 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,053.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.52 or 0.07506163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.34 or 0.00266345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.54 or 0.00822203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00092624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.17 or 0.00565527 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.00366590 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

