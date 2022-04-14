GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Stock Price Up 13.2%

GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 7,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$501.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83.
About GT Gold (CVE:GTT)
Read More
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.