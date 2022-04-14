Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.98

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.98 and traded as high as $23.35. Guess’ shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 1,085,955 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GES shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Guess’ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Guess’ by 53.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Guess’ by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 157,855 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Guess’ by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Guess’ in the third quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

