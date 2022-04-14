Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Gulf Resources worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gulf Resources stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,729. Gulf Resources has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

