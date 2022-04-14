H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the March 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of H-CYTE stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. H-CYTE has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

