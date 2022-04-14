Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,372 shares of company stock worth $11,780,782. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,568,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,876,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $40.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

