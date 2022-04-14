Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after buying an additional 381,189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,136,000 after buying an additional 747,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

Applied Materials stock opened at $116.86 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.17 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.05.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

