Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,976,000 after buying an additional 50,205 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

KEYS opened at $147.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average is $175.36.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

