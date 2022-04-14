Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $92,347,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,029,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 112.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,035,000 after purchasing an additional 82,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.00.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $293.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.95 and its 200 day moving average is $310.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $406.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

