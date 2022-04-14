Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $148.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

