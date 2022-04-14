Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $280.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,118 shares of company stock worth $21,991,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

