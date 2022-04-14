Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 80,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $242.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

