Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $233.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

