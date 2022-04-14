Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,198,000 after purchasing an additional 695,521 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CDW by 76.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 445,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after buying an additional 192,957 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CDW by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,136,000 after buying an additional 191,154 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

CDW opened at $170.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $162.47 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.