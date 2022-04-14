Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $157.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average of $142.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

