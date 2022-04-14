Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 2,348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $78.44 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.79.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

