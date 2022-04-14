Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($33.82).

HLMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Halma from GBX 3,220 ($41.96) to GBX 2,750 ($35.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($38.83) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,512 ($32.73) on Thursday. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,151 ($28.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,270 ($42.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,418.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,755.51.

In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($33.03), for a total value of £912.60 ($1,189.21).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

