Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a C$15.50 price objective on the stock.
Hammond Power Solutions stock opened at 10.14 on Wednesday. Hammond Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 7.99 and a fifty-two week high of 10.50.
About Hammond Power Solutions (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hammond Power Solutions (HMDPF)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.