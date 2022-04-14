Hamster (HAM) Price Up 37% This Week

Hamster (HAM) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $13.63 million and $420,709.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hamster has traded 37% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044309 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.14 or 0.07524168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.09 or 0.99943100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00040822 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

