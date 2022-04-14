Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HLPPY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,320. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. Hang Lung Properties has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

About Hang Lung Properties (Get Rating)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

