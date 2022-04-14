Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Hannover Rück SE (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.50 and last traded at $166.50. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hannover Rück from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €196.00 ($213.04) to €198.00 ($215.22) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($206.52) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.91.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

