Hansa Trust Plc (HAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HAN stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40. Hansa Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 184 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 248 ($3.23). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.25. The company has a market capitalization of £242.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65.

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

