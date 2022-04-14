Hansa Trust Plc (HAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HANGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HAN stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40. Hansa Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 184 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 248 ($3.23). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.25. The company has a market capitalization of £242.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65.

Hansa Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

