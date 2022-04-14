Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) traded up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.00. 22,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 465,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $718,195.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $679,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,757 shares of company stock worth $27,338,731 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

