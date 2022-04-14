Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,894 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after buying an additional 4,854,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $76,320,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,299,000 after buying an additional 2,468,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $62,479,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,749,000 after buying an additional 1,058,652 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

OGN opened at $34.98 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

