Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 2,622 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,763,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.61.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

