Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 2,929 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 41,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 10,510,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,497,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nielsen stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.51. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

