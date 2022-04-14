Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TAP opened at $54.29 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

