Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 73,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

Shares of PNW opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.