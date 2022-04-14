Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,283 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,781 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,229 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of VMware by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,877 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 42,182 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,192 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 337,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMW opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

