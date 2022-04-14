Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Increased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Hasbro by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.