Head-To-Head Review: Sonic Foundry (SOFO) versus The Competition

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sonic Foundry to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sonic Foundry and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Foundry Competitors 445 1999 2725 133 2.48

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 34.38%. Given Sonic Foundry’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonic Foundry has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $35.17 million $3.08 million 21.50 Sonic Foundry Competitors $3.50 billion $435.41 million 22.39

Sonic Foundry’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry 2.76% 25.72% 4.38% Sonic Foundry Competitors -169.01% -3,414.54% 0.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sonic Foundry competitors beat Sonic Foundry on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communication markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Mediasite Video platform that automates to capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming video; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It also provides Mediasite Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording devices used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Catch, a video capture software solution for classrooms. In addition, the company offers Mediasite Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

