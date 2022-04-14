Head-To-Head Review: U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Gold and TMC the metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$12.39 million ($1.74) -3.51 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Gold and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold N/A -59.46% -56.11% TMC the metals N/A -151.33% -18.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. Gold and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

U.S. Gold presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 239.61%. TMC the metals has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 81.16%. Given U.S. Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than TMC the metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Gold beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Gold (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

About TMC the metals (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc. engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. TMC the metals company Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

