Head to Head Survey: Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Antares Pharma and Dynatronics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Antares Pharma and Dynatronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $183.98 million 5.16 $46.29 million $0.27 20.67 Dynatronics $47.80 million 0.27 $2.00 million $0.09 8.13

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatronics. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antares Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma 25.16% 12.33% 7.83% Dynatronics 4.50% 12.52% 5.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Antares Pharma and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 5 0 0 2.00 Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Antares Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.36%. Dynatronics has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.84%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Dynatronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Dynatronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems. The company's injection products include XYOSTED for subcutaneous administration of testosterone replacement therapy in adult males; OTREXUP a subcutaneous methotrexate injection indicated for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis, children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and adults with severe recalcitrant psoriasis; and NOCDURNA sublingual tablets indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least two times per night to urinate. Its injection products also comprise generic Epinephrine Injection USP products indicated for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis in adults and certain pediatric patients; Sumatriptan Injection USP indicated for the acute treatment of migraine headaches and cluster headache in adults; and Makena subcutaneous auto-injector drug-device combination product indicated to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women, as well as Teriparatide injection used for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men at increased risk of fracture, and glucocorticoid induced osteoporosis in men and women. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; QuickShot auto-injectors; TLANDO to treat deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone in adult males; and drug/device products for urologic oncology, immunology, and endocrinology. The company has strategic alliances and partnerships with Pfizer Inc., Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd, and AMAG. Antares Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

About Dynatronics (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company provides therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. It also offers power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, and other related equipment. In addition, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubings, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

