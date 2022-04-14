Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,570. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.