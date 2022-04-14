Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.12. 91,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,183. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Heartland Financial USA (Get Rating)
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.