Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.12. 91,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,183. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.