Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given New $8.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of HL opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,108,000 after buying an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 65,679 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 23.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

