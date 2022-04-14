Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.59 Million

Brokerages expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) to announce $275.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $274.94 million to $276.24 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $193.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.67 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.64 million.

HSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

HSII stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 65,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,676. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 78,023 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.