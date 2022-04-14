Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.59 Million

Brokerages expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) to announce $275.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $274.94 million to $276.24 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $193.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.67 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.64 million.
HSII stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 65,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,676. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.
In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 78,023 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
