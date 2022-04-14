Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hengan International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of HEGIY opened at $23.12 on Thursday. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

