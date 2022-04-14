Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 314,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,315. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.49.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.